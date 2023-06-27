Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos make first signing for 2024 as coach Rohan Smith hails 'very impressive' recruit

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed their first signing for 2024.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Catalans Dragons’ French international forward Mickael Goudemand has penned a two-year contract, beginning next season.

The 27-year-old featured for Avignon in the French Elite Championship from 2010-16 and had a short spell with Dewsbury Rams in 2017, under then-coach Neil Kelly.

After joining the Dragons’ reserve team St Estève XIII Catalan, he secured a deal with the Super League outfit and became a Wembley Challenge Cup winner against Warrington Wolves in 2018, in only his sixth game for the club.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The move to Leeds will reunite Goudemand with France teammate Justin Sangare and Rhinos’ performance director Richard Hunwicks, who worked at Catalans from 2017-2021.

“Mickael is a very impressive individual,” Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said of Goudemand, who has been capped 12 times by France.

“He is a physical, hard-working and experienced guy to complement our young forward pack.

Mickael Goudemand in possession for Catalans against Hull KR this season. Picture by Remi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons via SWpix.com.
Mickael Goudemand in possession for Catalans against Hull KR this season. Picture by Remi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons via SWpix.com.
“He has the best years of his career still ahead of him and speaks very good English. He will complement our group, both on and off the field.”

Smith added: “Throughout his career he has shown he is an ambitious player who backs himself to perform at the highest level - as he has done with Catalans and France - and we look forward to having him at the Rhinos in 2024.”

Playing for France in April, Mickael Goudemand, right, combines with future Rhinos teammate Justin Sangare and Samisoni Langi to tackle England's Tyler Dupree. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Playing for France in April, Mickael Goudemand, right, combines with future Rhinos teammate Justin Sangare and Samisoni Langi to tackle England's Tyler Dupree. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
