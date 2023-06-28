Leeds Rhinos' Sam Lisone makes 'on a roll' pledge for big clash at Warrington Wolves

Rhinos this week announced Lisone has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until the end of 2025.

The former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans prop, who arrived at the club in pre-season on an initial two-year deal, was outstanding as a substitute in last week’s 54-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants and believes that could be a turning point in Rhinos’ campaign “if we all stay fit and healthy”.

Leeds, who visit second-placed Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League on Thursday, were lifted by the return of Lisone, winger David Fusitu’a and scrum-half Aidan Sezer from injury as they ended a four-match losing run.

Sam Lisone's partner Georgia Hale returned to Australia after playing for Rhinos at the start of the Betfred Womens' Super League season. She will return to Leeds later this year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It was a vast improvement on the two previous performances - defeats to lowly Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity - and Lisone admitted a week off after the loss at Belle Vue was “chance to get away and refresh ourselves”.

Rhinos remained eighth in the table and are four points outside the play-offs, but Lisone insisted: “Now we can get a roll on - just go game by game and build slowly towards the business rounds.”

He said: “It was a good team performance, especially after the past two weeks. It was good to come back home and get a good solid win for our fans and get our season back on the road.

Sam Lisone's contract extension was a boost for Rhinos after another prop Sam Walters, pictured scoring against Huddersfield, confirmed he will join Wigan next year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We just simplified our roles - there was too much stuff going around, too much outside noise.

“We wanted to come out and play some solid footy and play for each other and play for our fans.

“We were back at home and it was a good opportunity to ramp up. The pleasing thing is when you keep them to nil. I like it because you give them nothing.”

Rhinos were also keen to do justice to former player Rob Burrow who - along with his family - was a guest at the motor neurone disease awareness game.

Sam Lisone takes on Huddersfield's Leroy Cudjoe during Rhinos' 54-0 win last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Lisone said: “It meant a lot to the players and the club, after what he has done for the club. I knew it was a big occasion and the boys would rise up for it.”

From a personal perspective, Lisone reckons he will get better with more game time following the calf injury which caused a three-match layoff.

“It was my first game for a while so I was just trying to blow the cobwebs away,” he reflected.

“It was good to get out there, especially at home in front of our fans. It is good playing at Headingley, with the crowd getting behind us.”

Lisone’s partner Georgia Hale played for Rhinos’ women’s side earlier this year before returning to Australia to rejoin Gold Coast in the NRLW.

Speculation Lisone might be unsettled at Leeds was ended by the new deal and he stressed: “I am enjoying it.