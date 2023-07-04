The arrangement will keep Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald at Leeds until the end of the 2027 Betfred Super League campaign.

Macdonald, 29, joined Rhinos in pre-season on an initial two-year deal - half of which was an option both ways for 2024 - and the new terms make him the only Rhinos player contracted beyond 2026.

The former Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George-Illawarra, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks man has made 15 appearances this term, playing centre and wing, scoring one try.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Macdonald, who was with Leigh Centurions last year and played in all four of Papua New Guinea’s games at the 2023 World Cup, declared himself “really excited” by the new deal.

He said: “It was a big decision for me and my family, especially because of all the guys back home in Australia.

“It was almost an easy decision in the end, though, as the club have looked after me and I have felt nothing but love since I arrived at Leeds.

“It has been great to get to know the city as well and I have grown to love it here. It has been so welcoming since the first day I arrived.”

Nene Macdonald, seen tackling Huddersfield's Esan Marsters, believes Rhinops can do 'amazing things' over the next four seasons. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The strong-running back added: “I looked at everything before I signed, I think it is an amazing club and I believe we are going to do amazing things.

“Looking at the boys we have got around the club, it is a good club to be around. I want to win Grand Finals and Challenge Cups and be part of a team that sets the bar high again, just as it used to be here at Leeds.

“Hopefully, we can start our own generation of success and that is my goal for the next four years.”

Nene MacDonald. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos team boss Rohan Smith worked with Macdonald at Queensland Cup side Norths Devils two years ago.

“I am delighted for Nene that he has agreed a long-term deal to stay at the club,” Smith said.

“I know he feels at home here at the Rhinos and he has become an integral part of our group in a relatively short time since his move to Headingley.

“I know he is a player that gets our fans excited when he is on the ball and I am looking forward to seeing more to come from him.”

Macdonald is the sixth player in recent weeks to extend his time with Rhinos, after Jack Sinfield, Ash Handley, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone and Max Simpson. - all of whom were contracted for next season.