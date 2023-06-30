Teenage centre Max Simpson’s latest deal will keep him at Leeds until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 18-year-old made his debut last year, just months after being promoted into the full-time squad and featured four times before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

He is set to miss the whole of 2023 after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season training after Christmas.

Max Simpson in action for Rhinos against Toulouse at Headingley last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I had two more years after this and was hoping to push on after recovering from my injury, but it is great the club have shown their commitment to me,” the former Kippax junior said.

"When you are coming back from a long-term injury you always have belief about what you want to do and what you have the ability to do, but when other people show that faith in you, it does mean a lot.”

Of his recovery, Simpson revealed: “The injury is coming along slowly, but I just have to keep ticking the markers off. I feel that next season I should be flying on the back of a big pre-season.

"It is hard to always be positive when you are injured, but you just have to keep thinking about what you will be like when you are back on the field.”

Rhinos prospect Max Simpson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Simpson played at Kippax with another teenager in Rhinos’ full-time squad, Alfie Edgell. He said: “We have got a few youngsters in the first team squad on similar deals to me in terms of their commitment to the club – a number I have come through the scholarship with or I have got to know in the first team squad.

"I feel we have a tight bond between the young lads; getting to play in Super League with those guys is special.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith believes Simpson has a bright future. He said: “Max is working hard on his rehab’ now with our medical and performance staff and I am sure he will come back in great shape.

