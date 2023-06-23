The deal will keep 21-year-old hooker Jarrod O’Connor at Rhinos until the end of the 2026 season - one year later than the contract he signed 12 months ago.

O’Connor is ever-present under coach Rohan Smith, who took charge in May, 2022 and was voted Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star at the end of last season.

The arrangement is a boost for Rhinos ahead of this evening’s (Friday) crucial Headingley clash with Huddersfield Giants and O’Connor said: “I'm grateful to be staying here for another three years because this is where I want to be.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It gives me a lot of confidence, Rohan Smith and [chief executive] Gary Hetherington and everyone here at Leeds putting faith in me and giving me that reward I've been after.

“I just want to pay them back now with good performances heading into the back end of the year and making sure we get into the play-offs.”

Rhinos will be aiming for only their second win in eight games today, but O’Connor insisted: “Even though we've had a few poor performances, we know what we can do and what we are capable of.

Jarrod O'Connor in action for Rhinos against Hull this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s just about building into that. Heading into the play-offs, that is something we are going to end up doing.

“I'm confident in the bunch of lads we've got and the young lads who are coming through in the following years as well.”

O’Connor, son of former Wigan and Great Britain prop Terry O’Connor, joined Rhinos from Widnes Vikings’ academy and made his first team debut in 2020.

He has 57 first team appearances to his name, including last year’s Grand Final and team boss Smith reckons his best is yet to come.

Jarrod O'Connor is the reigning Rhinos YEP Shooting Star. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

“Jarrod has done extremely well over the last few years to develop his game,” Smith said. “He is someone who listens to the coaches and is willing to put the hard work in and make the sacrifices required to support his team mates.