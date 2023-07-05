The French Test prop has signed a new contract which will keep him at Leeds until the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The 25-year-old joined Rhinos in pre-season from Toulouse Olympique on an initial two-year deal and has made 15 appearances so far, all off the bench.

A “very happy and excited” Sangare said: “It is nice to feel the confidence of everyone at the Rhinos with a contract extension.

Justin Sangare was a try scorer on his Rhinos debut at Warrington in February. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

"I am enjoying my rugby a lot at the moment, especially when you consider the last two games we have played. We are enjoying playing together and we have found a way to win games; we need to keep that going now.”

Sangare missed last Thursday’s 22-6 victory at Warrington Wolves because of a foot injury, but feels Rhinos took a step forward.

“The boys played very well,” he said. “It was good to see the energy they brought to the game; I thought we were outstanding.”

French duo Mickael Goudemand, left and Justin Sangare, who will team up for Rhinos next year, tackle England's Kai Pearce-Paul during the mid-season Test in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sangare made his debut for Tolulouse at 17 and played 76 games for his home city club, including 23 in Super League last year.

He was part of the France team beaten by England in a mid-season test three months ago, alongside loose-forward Mickael Goudemand who will join Rhinos from Catalans Dragons next year.

“Mickael is a good guy and it will be fantastic to have another Frenchman here,” said Sangare who is the third French international to play for Leeds, after Patrick Entat and Eric Anselme.

“I think it is great for us at the Rhinos to have a mix of cultures within our group. He is very powerful for his size; he is fast and skilful and a very good player.”

Justin Sangare. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith praised Sangare’s contribution to the side this year. He said: “Justin has worked incredibly hard since joining the club to continue to improve his game and has become an integral member of our squad.

“He is very popular within our group and I am pleased we have managed to extend his contract as he continues to show his worth in Super League.”