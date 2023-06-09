The deal commits Sinfield, who has made six first team appearances and is in the squad for Sunday’s Betfred Super League derby at Wakefield Trinity, to Rhinos until the end of the 2026 season.

The 18-year-old half-back, son of club legend and former captain Kevin Sinfield, made his debut last year after being promoted from the scholarship into Leeds’ full-time squad.

He is currently sitting A-Level exams and has now passed return to play protocols after a concussion suffered against Salford Red Devils at the start of May.

Jack Sinfield in pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I am really happy here and I see the Rhinos as the place I want to be,” Sinfield said.

“[Coach] Rohan Smith and the rest of the staff have been great with me during my A-Levels.

“You only get one shot at your A-Levels and it has been really important to me that I make sure I can smash my studies and then I’m free to focus on my rugby.”

Sinfield has made just one first team appearance this season, but stressed he is in no rush.

Jack Sinfield shakes hands with coach Rohan Smith before Rhinos' game at Toulouse last July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

"I am still young and the main thing for me is to pick up more experience where I can and learn from each opportunity,” he insisted.

“Every bit of game time I can get is going to be beneficial in the long run. I have enjoyed my time in the reserves this year and playing alongside the other young lads who are coming through at the Rhinos.

"I feel like I am improving under Rohan and the staff, I know I need to keep working hard.”

Jack Sinfield pictured with his father Kevin Sinfield after his debut away to Castleford Tigers last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sinfield added: “I speak with Rohan regularly and have a good relationship with him.

“I know I need to keep pushing and I am excited about what is to come with this group of players in the years ahead.