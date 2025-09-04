Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos latest team news as Brad Arthur ponders centre puzzle

There will be at least two changes to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 for tonight’s (Thursday) game at Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos are down to the bare bones at centre with Ash Handley (groin), Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder) and now Max Simpson (concussion) all injured. Simpson is going through the return to play protocol after being stretchered off in the second half of Rhinos’ 34-0 win at Hull FC last Sunday, when he replaced Handley.

Ned McCormack - who made three appearances for Leeds last season, but hasn’t featured since suffering a hamstring injury in a defeat at Warrington Wolves 14 months ago - has been called into the initial 21-man squad and could take over from Simpson. The 20-year-old was expected to miss the entire campaign, but made his comeback in a reserves game against Castleford Tigers three weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Gannon, seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC last weekend, is an option to switch to the centres against Huddersfield Giants, but coach Brad Arthur would prefer to keep him in the second-row. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Coach Brad Arthur said: “Ned has done a bit of training there and we have still got the options of Kallum [Watkins] and Morgan Gannon. The good thing is we have got plenty of flexibility in our squad of guys moving around, but I’ve been excited about giving young blokes opportunities, like Max did last week.

“We’ll sit down and work it out, but at this stage Ned is likely to get a chance. He knows what it’s about, but he hasn’t played a lot of footy this year so it’s mainly about making sure he is right physically. I’ve had a good chat to him about his mindset and where his head space is at and I am very confident he can get the job done. We’re putting him into a pretty good side and a pretty good edge as well, so that helps the young guys when they’ve got senior guys around them who can guide them through the game.”

Another option could have been to switch Chris Hankinson to centre, with Riley Lumb – who has been recalled to the initial squad – coming on a wing. Lumb played in Rhinos’ first 17 competitive games this season, scoring 11 tries, but hasn’t featured since June.

Arthur said Lumb is “still in the picture” for a first team recall this season, but added: “Where possible, if a centre goes down I like to replace with a centre. I know Chris can move there, but we have a squad for a reason and coverage in different positions. What’s the point of us putting together a squad if every time we get an injury in that position, I don’t put any trust in the guys who are in the squad for that purpose? Riley is a winger in my eyes and an opportunity hasn’t presented for a winger yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ned McCormack could make his first appearance since July last year when Leeds Rhinos visit Huddersfield Giants on Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The other player definitely out from last week’s side is Joe Shorrocks, who made his debut as a substitute against Hull, but picked up a controversial two-game ban. Academy forward Zak Lloyd has also been drafted into the 21 and hooker Andy Ackers, half-back Jack Sinfield and forward Ben Littlewood retain their place after not featuring last week.

Lumb, Sinfield, Littlewood and Lloyd all played for Rhinos’ reserves in a 45-8 defeat of Bradford Bulls last night. Maika Sivo (knee), outside-back Alfie Edgell (foot), props Keenan Palasia (knee), Tom Holroyd (scaphoid) and Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot) and loose-forward Cameron Smith (back) remain on the injury list.

Giants are without suspended forward Taane Milne, but on-loan half-back Oliver Russell is in contention after not being allowed to play against parent club Wakefield Trinity last week. Props Oliver Wilson (groin) and Matty English (wrist) drop out from last Saturday’s squad because of injury and second-rower Leroy Cudjoe is unavailable following a family bereavement. Jack Billington, Jacob Algar and Leo Ward are the other players drafted in.

Huddersfield Giants: from Gagai, Jake Bibby, Halsall, Woolford, Burgess, Rushton, Golding, King, Greenwood, Rogers, Powell, McGowan, Rush, Billington, Flanagan, Russell, Land, Algar, Blacker, Ward, Sykes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Hall, Croft, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, McDonnell, O’Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Sinfield, Lumb, Littlewood, McCormack, Watkins, Cassell, Hankinson, Lloyd.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Thursday, 8pm.