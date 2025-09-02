Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up v Huddersfield Giants with 10 ruled out

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos are high on confidence, but low in numbers ahead of Thursday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos - who will strengthen their hold on third place in Betfred Super League if they can achieve a fifth successive win - are without 10 members of their full-time squad, including Max Simpson and Joe Shorrocks who featured against Hull FC last weekend. They are down to the bare bones in the centres and have a host of forwards unavailable, so coach Brad Arthur has some decisions to make.

Rookie centre Ned McCormack has been drafted into the initial 21-man squad for the first time since July last year and Andy Ackers, Riley Lumb, Jack Sinfield, Ben Littlewood and Zak Lloyd are others vying for a place in the matchday side. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

One of Super League's most in-form players.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

One of Super League's most in-form players. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

One more touchdown will see the veteran winger draw level with Paul Newlove as the joint 18th-highest try scorer in the British game.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

One more touchdown will see the veteran winger draw level with Paul Newlove as the joint 18th-highest try scorer in the British game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Playing well and enjoys facing his hometown club.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Playing well and enjoys facing his hometown club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Has played just once - for the reserves three weeks ago - in 14 months, but is one of only two specialist centres in the 21.

5. Centre: Ned McCormack

Has played just once - for the reserves three weeks ago - in 14 months, but is one of only two specialist centres in the 21. Photo: Tony Johnson

Could be an option to fill in at centre, but has done a good job on the left-wing.

6. Wing: Chris Hankinson

Could be an option to fill in at centre, but has done a good job on the left-wing. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

