Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up v Huddersfield Giants with 10 ruled out

Rhinos - who will strengthen their hold on third place in Betfred Super League if they can achieve a fifth successive win - are without 10 members of their full-time squad, including Max Simpson and Joe Shorrocks who featured against Hull FC last weekend. They are down to the bare bones in the centres and have a host of forwards unavailable, so coach Brad Arthur has some decisions to make.
Rookie centre Ned McCormack has been drafted into the initial 21-man squad for the first time since July last year and Andy Ackers, Riley Lumb, Jack Sinfield, Ben Littlewood and Zak Lloyd are others vying for a place in the matchday side. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
One of Super League's most in-form players. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
One more touchdown will see the veteran winger draw level with Paul Newlove as the joint 18th-highest try scorer in the British game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Playing well and enjoys facing his hometown club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ned McCormack
Has played just once - for the reserves three weeks ago - in 14 months, but is one of only two specialist centres in the 21. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Wing: Chris Hankinson
Could be an option to fill in at centre, but has done a good job on the left-wing. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com