Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man banned, another charged after win v Hull FC: Hull KR, St Helens also hit

Two Rhinos men were charged today after the RFL match review panel studied all six games from Betfred Super League round 24. Joe Shorrocks, who made his Leeds debut off the substitutes’ bench, picked up a two-match suspension, but fellow substitute forward James Bentley faces no further action.

In total, 12 players were charged, with four being suspended. Shorrocks, who is on loan from Salford Red Devils, was placed on report by referee Aaron Moore for an alleged dangerous tackle on Hull FC prop Liam Watts in the first half at MKM Stadium.

After the game, Rhinos coach Brad Arthur was confident no action would follow, stating the tackle was “above the knee”. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Shorrocks also felt there had been no foul play, but the review panel disagreed. The length of the ban is a legacy of two previous offences earlier in the campaign, one of those committed while playing for Salford against Leeds.

Shorrocks was banned for three games - increased from two following an unsuccessful appeal - after being charged with grade D contact on Rhinos’ Brodie Croft in round two. Under the RFL’s new totting up disciplinary system, that contributed to a one-match suspension for a second offence later in the campaign, as well as this latest ban.

Shorrocks will miss Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Giants and the home game against Catalans Dragons a week later. Giants will also be without a key player after Taane Milne was suspended for one match. Two other Giants players were charged, but avoided a ban.

St Helens’ George Delaney and Hull KR’s ex-Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin were also suspended following their sides’ meeting last Friday, which Hull KR won 12-8. Points stay on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment has beern served.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge their charge, with appeals being heard later in the day. An unsuccessful appeal will automatically result in a one-game ban being added to the initial punishment. Here’s the full list of charges from Betfred Super League roiund 24.

Match review panel Here's the charges from Betfred Super League round 24.

Rhyse Martin (Hull KR v St Helens) Grade D head contact, 15 penalty points, total points 16: two-match suspension and fine.

George Delaney (St Helens v Hull KR) Grade C head contact, five penalty points, total points 7.5: one-match suspension.

Daryl Clark (St Helens v Hull KR) Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points two: no further action.

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity) Grade A head contact, one penalty point, total points 7.5: one-match suspension.