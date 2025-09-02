Leeds Rhinos news: 3 changes as 21-man squad named for game at Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has made three changes to his 21-man squad for Thursday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

On-loan forward Joe Shorrocks, who made his debut as a substitute in the 34-0 win at Hull FC last Saturday, drops out to begin a two-match ban. Centre Max Simpson was stretchered off in the second half at Hull and is unavailable as he goes through the return to play protocol. Prop Keenan Palasia was due to play against Hull, but withdrew on the morning of the game with a knee problem and remains on the casualty list.

Winger Riley Lumb is recalled to the 21. He played in Rhinos’ first 17 competitive games this season, scoring 11 tries, but hasn’t featured since June. Academy forward Zak Lloyd also comes into the initial squad. Lloyd has yet to make his first team debut, but was included in the 21 ahead of last month’s derby win at Castleford Tigers.

Ned McCormack has been named in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad for Thursday's game at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Centre Ned McCormack comes into contention for the first time this year. McCormack hasn’t played a first team game since suffering a hamstring injury in the act of scoring away to Warrington Wolves in July 2024, the game before Arthur took charge. He had one comeback match, for the reserves at Castleford three weeks ago.

Hooker Andy Ackers, the 18th man last weekend, retains his place, alongside half-back Jack Sinfield and forward Ben Littlewood. Still missing are winger Maika Sivo (knee), centre Ash Handley (groin), outside-backs Alfie Edgell (foot) and Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder), props Tom Holroyd (scaphoid) and Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot) and loose-forward Cameron Smith (back).

Giants are without forward Taane Milne, who is suspended. On-loan half-back Oliver Russell comes into contention after not being allowed to play against parent club Wakefield Trinity last week. Oliver Wilson, Matty English and Leroy Cudjoe also drop out from last Saturday’s initial squad and Jack Billington, Jacob Algar and Leo Ward are the other players drafted in.

Rhinos’ initial squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson, Zak Lloyd.

A knee injury will keep Keenan Palasia out of Leeds Rhinos' game at Huddersfield Giants on Thursday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Giants’ 21 is: Jacob Gagai, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Zac Woolford, Tom Burgess, Harry Rushton, Ashton Golding, George King, Joe Greenwood, Fenton Rogers, Tristan Powell, Aidan McGowan, Kieran Rush, Jack Billington, George Flanagan, Oliver Russell, Marshall Land, Jacob Algar, Logan Blacker, Leo Ward, Archie Sykes.