One of Leeds Rhinos’ most influential players has had his season ended by injury.

Coach Brad Arthur today revealed loose-forward Cameron Smith is not expected to return from his back problem before the end of the current campaign. Smith is co-captain with Ash Handley who is also on the injury list and predicted to miss at least the next two games.

There is more positive news with props Keenan Palasia and Tom Holroyd pencilled in to feature against Catalans Dragons next week, though both will sit out Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith, left, is unlikely to play again this year, according to coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Steve Riding.

Smith has not played since Rhinos’ 42-6 home win against Salford Red Devils on July 18, but Arthur had hoped he would be available for the final rounds of the regular Betfred Super League campaign and play-offs. However, speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), he revealed: “Cam is probably done for the season. He has still got to get some final results and decisions made, but he has got a disc bulge which is pretty nasty. We probably need to look at what the long term fix for him is, so they are just working all that out - but he won’t play this year.”

Smith missed 10 games after suffering an ankle injury during Rhinos’ win at Salford in February. Arthur added: “He’s disappointed, but I think he just wants to be able to play at full health and not be carrying an injury into a game. He’s probably had that back issue for a long period over his career, so it will help prolong his career and put him in a good place for next year.”

Winger Maikia Sivo won’t play a competitive game in 2025 after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season. Young half-back Fergus McCormack is in a similar situation with a hamstring issue, Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of the year and fellow outside-back Alfie Edgell (foot) isn’t expected back this term.

Arthur said it’s not known if prop Tom Nicholson-Watton will return in 2025 from a stress fracture of a foot, but Handley, who has a groin injury, could be back for the round 27 fixture at Wigan Warriors or the play-offs which begin the following week.

Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley could be back on the field for the round 27 game at Wigan Warriors or play-offs which begin the following week. Picture by Tony Johnson.

There is some good news with centre Max Simpson set to be available for the Catalans game following the concussion he suffered at Hull FC last Saturday, alongside Holroyd and Palasia. Palasia was due to play at Hull, but withdrew on the morning of the game because of a knee issue.

He’s not in the 21-man squad for Thursday, but Arthur said: “He has aggravated an old injury. He has been managing it pretty well all season and it’s nothing major. He’s having a cortisone tomorrow; he just needs a couple of days off his legs and we’ll get him moving again on the weekend and he’ll be right for Catalans.”

Holroyd fractured a wrist in Leeds’ win at Hull KR on July 6. Arthur said: “At the moment, the plan is - and everything’s tracking that way - he plays next week.”