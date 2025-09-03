Leeds Rhinos secure top spot and home Grand Final as Riley Lumb scores in win v Bradford Bulls reserves

A try, six goals and a drop goal from Jack Sinfield helped Leeds Rhinos secure top spot in the reserves competition. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos’ reserves secured top spot in the table and a home Grand Final with a 45-8 thumping of Bradford Bulls this evening.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Rhinos’ 11th win in 12 games and they will play either Warrington Wolves or Wigan Warriors in the title decider at AMT Headingley on a date to be announced. Bulls gave Leeds a fright in the first half, taking an early lead and holding the hosts to 4-4 at half-time, after Jacob Stead had opened their account.

But Rhinos cut loose after the break, led by Jack Sinfield who scored a try, six goals and a drop goal. Oscar Brown crossed twice and other try scorers were George Brown, Noah Whittingham, Shane Tuohey and Riley Lumb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the same players also feature for Rhinos’ under-18s who finished second to Warrington on the league table and will play host to St Helens in a semi-final next weekend. Both sides are coached by transition boss Chev Walker who masterminded Rhinos’ academy Grand Final triumph three years ago. Sinfield and Lumb are in Rhinos’ initial squad for tomorrow’s (Thursday) Betfred Super League game at Huddersfield Giants, along with Ben Littlewood and Zak Lloyd who also featured for the reserves.