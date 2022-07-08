Stanningley youngster Dacx Jones-Buchanan is the second son of Rhinos assistant-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan to join the club’s youth system.

Dacx’s older brother Lore Jones-Buchanan signed for Rhinos’ scholarship last November.

The latest cohort, who will join Rhinos next year, includes 15 players, from eight community clubs.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture by Tony Johnson.

They will work with the Rhinos’ scholarship coaches and staff and play for the under-16s in 2023, while remaining at their junior team.

Jones-Buchanan is among four players brought in from Stanningley, alongside Luke Fagan, James Rowney and Harvey Butterworth.

The new group also features Thomas Richardson, Hughie Tinkler and Kai Irvine of Kings Cross. Zak Lloyd has been recruited from another Halifax club, Siddal; Cobi Ellis plays for Dewsbury Celtic and Birstall Victoria have produced Caleb Rhodes and William Wilkinson.

Rhinos’ scholarship coach Mark Butterill paid tribute to the effort put in at grass roots level to get the new intake to their current standard.

“I’d like to thank the community clubs for the hard work they’ve done with these players,” Butterill said.

“We are really pleased to welcome them into our Scholarship for 2023.