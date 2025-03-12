Leeds took on Millwall under the Elland Road lights.

Leeds United have the chance to reclaim top spot and kick clear of both Sheffield United and Burnley with the visit of Millwall tonight. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and then post-match analysis and reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast on Sky Sports Plus. Daniel Farke has made one change to his team.

Leeds United player ratings - Ao Tanaka one of four 8/10s

8/10: Leeds United star Ao Tanaka. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Ao Tanaka: 8/10

Far better than he was at Pompey, and he needed to be. Some examples of his composure in the first half but he got right into it in the second half. Became more dangerous and scored a screamer. See the player ratings in full HERE

Full time: Leeds United 2 Millwall 0 - Third time lucky in season first as Whites open new gaps in top spot

Leeds United finally beat Millwall for the first time this season as a 2-0 win in Wednesday night's Championship clash at Elland Road sent the Whites top and two points clear.

Millwall arrived in West Yorkshire having already beaten Daniel Farke's side in league and cup but a third minute Jake Cooper own goal and smashing late Ao Tanaka finish made it third time lucky against the Lions.

The win sent Leeds top and two points clear of Sheffield United and also with a new four-point cushion in the division's automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley with nine games left. Read our full on the whistle report HERE

Goooalllllllll!! Ao Tanaka!! Watch Ao Tanaka’s smasher put Whites 2-0 up

Finally! A brilliant finish from Tanaka and Leeds are finally 2-0 up. “We’re Leeds United, we’re top of the league” rings around the ground. Attendance is then announced as 34,401 “including a Millwall attendance of 399” - huge cheers for that one.

Jayden Bogle relief

The Whites right back has just pulled down Millwall’s Aidomo Emakhu as he cut in from the left but no yellow card. A booking would have meant a two-match ban for amassing ten yellows. Still only 1-0 as we enter the final ten minutes. Could be a nervy ending this.

ATTEMPT: From Brenden Aaronson as Leeds United look for a second. | YEP/Tony Johnson

Leeds hit the crossbar

Fine run and attempt from Solomon. Surged forward down the left again, into the box, rising shot clips the bar and flies over. Unlucky. Aaronson then lets fly with a decent effort from the edge of the box which dips just over. He looks to the skies as if to say give me a break.

Back underway at Elland Road

Junior Firpo is back out. No changes.

Half-time report: Leeds United 1 Millwall 0

DREAM START: For Leeds United as Dan James, left, and Manor Solomon celebrate. | YEP/Tony Johnson.

Leeds United put themselves on course to move two points clear at the top of the Championship by entering the half-time break of Wednesday night’s hosting of Millwall 1-0 to the good.

Millwall made a bright start as they sent a couple of dangerous crosses into the box yet Leeds went ahead through their first attack with just three minutes on the clock after brilliant work from Joe Rothwell.

Recalled to the starting XI, Rothwell won the ball on halfway before surging towards the Millwall box, his pass for Joel Piroe finding its way to Manor Solomon.

Solomon was then able to charge towards the byline down the left side of the box and his low cross hit Lions captain Jake Cooper to deceive keeper Lukas Jensen en route to finding the back of the net.

The goal appeared to hit Millwall for six and Leeds quickly pressed for a second, Joel Piroe teeing up Brenden Aaronson who made his way into the box but saw his low shot tipped behind by Jensen.

Millwall were then dealt an injury blow as George Honeyman was forced off and Leeds almost went 2-0 up shortly afterwards as Ao Tanaka let fly with a fine swerving effort from the edge of the box that flew just wide.

Leeds did then have the ball in the back of the net a few moments later through Piroe who converted from the middle of the area after a lovely move but joy turned to frustration as the striker was flagged offside.

A spinning Dan James was next to fire in an attempt which looped well wide and Millwall then failed to threaten with a free-kick from which Japhet Tanganga headed well wide.

But a corner in the first minute of added time led to a much better chance for Lions defender Cooper who could only send a free header wide from the middle of the box.

Leeds United v Millwall: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Chambers, Gnonto, Joseph.

Joy turns to frustration

Piroe has the ball in the back of the net after a lovely move and Elland Road erupts but the striker is flagged offside.

Millwall injury blow

George Honeyman is injured and has to be replaced by Billy Mitchell with just 27 minutes on the clock. Tanaka then fires a fine rising and swerving effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Should be 2-0

Rothwell involved again, wins a header, Piroe slides in Aaronson who does well to get into the box and create space for a shot from a tight angle. Good chance in the end but not enough power in the shot and keeper Jensen turns it behind. Piroe then fired wide from the edge of the box. Leeds well on top.

Goal Leeds!!!!!!!!!! Watch Leeds United's opening goal against Millwall

What a start, scored from their first attack! Own goal! From a Solomon cross but after brilliant work from Rothwell.

OPENER: Leeds United ahead with just three minutes on the clock through a Jake Cooper own goal. | Getty Images

Underway at Elland Road

Positions as expected. Solomon on the left and James on the right. Tanaka the deeper of the centre midfielders.

All set at Elland Road - predictions time

Warm ups are done and we are ready to go here at LS11. Huge night. Both myself and chief football writer Graham Smyth think this could be very tricky but we will go with 2-1 Leeds between us.

WARMING UP: Leeds United's Pascal Struijk, captain in Ethan Ampadu's absence. | Getty Images

Leeds very strong favourites

SUNSET: Over Elland Road ahead of Leeds United's visit of Millwall. | Getty Images

Team news - one change

It’s one change for Leeds - the predicted one. Rothwell in for Gruev in midfield. Chambers for Schmidt on the bench. You could see that one coming after Gruev’s poor game at Portsmouth, although he was far from alone on that front and indeed Farke felt he was the best Leeds midfielder. Rothwell, though, adds more attacking threat and set piece danger so it’s no surprise. Aaronson again gets the call at no 10 despite the presence of players like Gnonto and Ramazani on the bench. Pretty big call that really. Four changes for Millwall.

Leeds United v Millwall: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Chambers, Gnonto, Joseph.

Leeds squad arrive

It’s a hoods up kind of night and Dan James has his up as the first Leeds player to take to the pitch. Youngsters James Debayo and Sam Chambers next. Joel Piroe another one to take to the turf. No major surprises on the official arrivals video - although no sign of Isaac Schmidt. No Patrick Bamford as expected. A “while” before he is a match option.

A huge new chance then

Leeds could have been third by the time tonight’s visit of Millwall came around - and needing a win just to get back above Sheffield United on goal difference and to get back above Burnley. Yet last night’s games presented a huge double boost for Daniel Farke’s Whites as both the Blades and Clarets were held to draws. Now, a huge new chance to reclaim top spot and also build a four-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots presents itself - if Leeds can see off Milllwall. That said, despite the odds, this evening’s contest is likely to be a tough one, the Lions having already beaten the Whites twice in league and cup. Payback time then, and time for a big response from the weekend’s defeat at Portsmouth. Team news at 6.45pm. Could see there being one change here with Rothwell in for Gruev perhaps, as is often the case for home games. Aaronson’s place at no 10 continues to cause much debate but Farke has always kept the faith with him and it would be a surprise if there was a change on that front. The rest likely picks itself.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke said he had no new injuries at Monday’s pre-match press conference, leaving Ethan Ampadu, Max Wober and Patrick Bamford as the three Whites men out. Bamford was part-integrated back into team training last week upon his recovering from a hamstring injury but Farke said it would be a while before the striker was a match option. Club captain Ampadu and Austrian international defender Wober remain on the comeback trail from knee injuries. Both are expected back after the international break.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.