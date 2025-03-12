Alex Neil has joined the long list of Championship managers identifying Leeds United as the division's best side after they beat his Millwall men 2-0.

The Lions had enjoyed wins over Leeds in both the league and the FA Cup this season but were outmatched at Elland Road as an own goal and Ao Tanaka's fierce strike settled the game and sent Daniel Farke's side back to the top of the table.

Neil was annoyed by the third-minute concession of the Lukas Jensen own goal, which made things an uphill battle for the visitors.

"I thought the manner of the first goal is very frustrating," he said. "We've been a bit unfortunate with own goals and that's right up there. We give the ball away cheaply, Coops [Jake Cooper] makes a good block and unfortunately it hits off Lukas and goes into the back of the net. With what Leeds are playing for and how they've been going, you need to try and rally, your heads don't go down. I thought we moved the ball well at times, didn't create enough clear-cut opportunities. The best chance was probably Coops' header. It would have made it an interesting second half."

Neil wanted to risk a little more in the second half and made attacking changes but having been unable to gain a foothold in the game he told his players to take into account the quality of their hosts.

"Them scoring early changes the dynamic in the second half, they don't need to go out and win it," he said. "We put more pace on and against quality opposition you'll leave yourself more exposed. You have to give Leeds credit, they're a good side. I thought we worked hard, showed little moments of quality keeping the ball, more so in the first than the second.

“I said to the lads afterwards, these have been excellent at home. They've lost one game in 18 and they're rightly at the top of the division, the best team I've seen. First goal is really frustrating, there's nothing you can do about it. It makes it a really difficult task. If you can keep it 0-0 or get the first goal it makes it really interesting and we never got to that stage."

Victorious Leeds United manager waves to supporters after the win over Millwall | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Alex Neil offers reasoning behind backing for Leeds United to go up

The key for Leeds this season in Neil's eyes, beyond a manager who knows how to win the Championship, is having 'top six' talent across the pitch.

"I think whenever you're a team that wants to get promoted, what you need to do is you look at the three facets of your team, the forward line, your midfield line, your back line, and what Leeds have got is top six players in the back line, top six players in the midfield, top six players on the front line. I mean, when you've got that you're not far away. And obviously got a manager who knows the course, has been promoted, knows what it looks like. So when you put all that together, it's no surprise they are where they are."