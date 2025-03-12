Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle has successfully avoided a two-match ban following the Whites' 2-0 win over Millwall.

EFL rules stipulate a player who picks up 10 yellow cards before the 38th matchday of the season will serve a two-match suspension, which Bogle was at risk of over the past couple of weeks.

Bogle was shown his ninth yellow card of the season at home to Sunderland last month but has successfully avoided a caution in Leeds' next four against Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth and Millwall to ensure there should be no further risk of suspension before the end of the 2024/25 season.

Bogle could theoretically pick up yellows in each of Leeds' next six matches, which would cause him to miss the final three games of the campaign, as 15 yellow cards for a single player incurs a three-match ban, however, this is highly unlikely to be the case.

Leeds visit Queens Park Rangers this weekend before the March international break. Upon the resumption of the Championship on the weekend of March 29, United host Swansea City at Elland Road.