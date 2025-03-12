Daniel Farke is 'struggling to accept' what he sees as potentially season-changing officiating mistakes against Leeds United in recent games.

The Whites were denied a stunning goal in their 2-0 win over Millwall as an offside flag ruled out Joel Piroe's finish at the end of a slick, flowing move. Farke pointed out that the flag was raised by the same man who disallowed a Leeds goal at Coventry City, having incorrectly adjudged Willy Gnonto to be offside.

Farke has revealed that Leeds received a phone call of apology for that decision in particular but was not happy that the same assistant referee then ruled out another goal in his first next encounter with the Whites.

"I could be relaxed today because it didn't influence the result but it annoys me," he said. "It's not acceptable what's happened against us. We get a call after the Coventry game, you should have had a penalty and a goal that should normally be allowed, Willy is three yards onside. Apology for that. One game later, the same assistant gives the same offside. This annoys me a lot. Back-to-back games and the same assistant gives an offside situation. Today to be fair to him it was tight and more difficult to see."

Forward thinking behind Farke anger

Farke reiterated a point he has previously laboured about the perceived lack of advantage given to forwards in such situations in Championship games, where there is no VAR to assist officials.

"I ask myself why do we have the rule in doubt you give it to the offence?" he said. "Our new rule is if in doubt get myself in the spotlight by waving the flag. It's difficult to accept. You can't blame the referee, he has to rely on the assistant. If it happens two times with the same assistant, it's difficult to accept this. It can change the outcome of a whole season. How many do they want to disallow? It's important, it's about the goal difference as well. What would we say if[Jake] Cooper scores one of the set-pieces? The amount of times it happens to us, I'm struggling to accept this."

