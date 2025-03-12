Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has selected his starting lineup to face Millwall in the Championship this evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are seeking to avoid a third straight defeat at the hands of Millwall tonight and a second loss in as many months to the Lions at Elland Road.

It was February and the FA Cup Fourth Round when Millwall last visited LS11, leaving with a place in the next round and a 2-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that day, Leeds had made 10 changes from their previous starting XI - and it showed. The Whites appeared somewhat disjointed and struggled to create chances at the frequency they had managed in their previous fixtures.

It is perhaps one of the reasons Farke has elected not to make sweeping changes from last weekend’s defeat against Portsmouth on the south coast, a game in which Leeds created plenty but could not convert.

Illan Meslier and Joe Rodon were involved in a minor miscommunication for the Pompey goal on Sunday as Colby Bishop punished some defensive hesitation. Both start at Elland Road tonight,though, as expected. Alongside the Wales international in central defence, Pascal Struijk skippers the side, while Jayden Bogle on the right-hand side of defence bids to avoid a tenth booking of the season, which would incur a two-game suspension. Completing the defence, Junior Firpo starts at left-back and will be looking to contribute in the form of goals or assists, both of which he’s been involved in providing recently.

In midfield, Farke has stuck with Ao Tanaka but recalls Joe Rothwell, while Brenden Aaronson keeps his place in the starting XI having contributed just one goal and no assists in his last dozen league appearances amid calls for him to be replaced by the likes of substitute Willy Gnonto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up front, Joel Piroe keeps his spot in the team despite a miss from close range at Fratton Park, while Dan James and Manor Solomon are named on the right and left flanks, respectively.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk (c), Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Guilavogui, Debayo, Gruev, Chambers, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph