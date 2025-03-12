United had been beaten twice previously this season by the South Londoners, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, but made no mistake as the Championship campaign enters its home straight.

Leeds made sure they did not go winless for a third consecutive match as an early Jake Cooper own goal, which came via Manor Solomon’s low cross, and Ao Tanaka’s late strike made certain of all three points as the Whites returned to the summit of the table, opening up a four-point cushion on third-place Burnley and a two-point advantage on nearest challengers Sheffield United, both of whom were held to home draws on Tuesday night.