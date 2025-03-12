Leeds ensured it was third time lucky against Millwall this season by securing a 2-0 victory at Elland Road against the Lions on Wednesday night.
United had been beaten twice previously this season by the South Londoners, once in the league and once in the FA Cup, but made no mistake as the Championship campaign enters its home straight.
Leeds made sure they did not go winless for a third consecutive match as an early Jake Cooper own goal, which came via Manor Solomon’s low cross, and Ao Tanaka’s late strike made certain of all three points as the Whites returned to the summit of the table, opening up a four-point cushion on third-place Burnley and a two-point advantage on nearest challengers Sheffield United, both of whom were held to home draws on Tuesday night.
1. Illan Meslier: 7/10
Passing was absolutely fine and remained alert to palm the cross around his post when it could have crept in. No shots to bother him. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle: 7/10
Rode his luck with the yellow card he's desperately trying to avoid but managed it. Covered a lot of ground. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon: 7/10
Passing wasn't there in the first half but he ran it well a couple of times and defended solidly throughout. Covered for Struijk in one slightly tense moment. | Getty Images
4. Pascal Struijk: 7/10
Steady performance from the centre-back. Helped to keep Millwall pinned in during the second half. | Getty Images
5. Junior Firpo: 8/10
Some really nice offensive contributions. Was a real threat as the second half wore on. Got into the physical stuff too. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
6. Ao Tanaka: 8/10
Far better than he was at Pompey, and he needed to be. Some examples of his composure in the first half but he got right into it in the second half. Became more dangerous and scored a screamer. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire