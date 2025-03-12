Sheffield United and Burnley both dropped points last night, giving Leeds United the chance to open up a gap again tonight against Millwall

The drama at the top of the Championship is showing no signs of letting up and despite dropping points in each of their last two games, Leeds United have the opportunity to push again when they face Millwall at Elland Road tonight.

Sheffield United were held to a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Bramall Lane after Mark Sykes late equaliser had cancelled out Blades striker Tyrese Campbell’s ninth league goal of the season. Chris Wilder’s side had been behind Leeds on goal difference going into that match and are now a point ahead.

Meanwhile, at Turf Moor, Burnley were also denied the chance to pull closer to the top two as they, too, drew 1-1, with West Brom. Zach Fleming equalised for the Clarets after John Swift had given the Baggies the lead. To add to a frustrating night for the home side, CJ Egan-Riley was sent off in injury time after getting involved in an incident with Will Lankshear. Manager Scott Parker followed his player up the tunnel, for his part in the ensuing chaos.

It was yet another dramatic evening across the division, with Sheffield United fans booing off referee Stephen Martin at the end after the official waved away appeals for a penalty when Harrison Burrows went tumbling in the box in injury time. That also led to a melee which surprisingly only saw Jack Robinson and Robert Dickie booked.

However, Wilder offered an honest view on the incident when asked if he felt his side should have been awarded a spot-kick, saying: “No, not for me, not any of that in that mad little five minutes, nothing in that at all, no.”

Harrison Burrows of Sheffield United is tackled by Cameron Pring of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Bristol City FC at Bramall Lane on March 11, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United’s draw with Bristol City

On the performance overall, Wilder admitted his side were off the pace against the Robins, who he said controlled the game, even if the Blades had the better of the chances.

"We were lethargic and leggy and no energy really,” he said. “They caused us problems and had us stretched at the top of the pitch and we sat too deep. We still had the best chances – I think we had three or four really good chances – so the control of the game was theirs, the best chances were ours.

"After 55-60 minutes we gained more energy and control, got ourselves in front and from there we were OK but not good enough to go and get two or three. We should have been better. It was fives and sixes across the board and when you have fives and sixes it doesn't give you the best opportunity to win a game of football.

"That was not our stock performance because if it was we would be sat in about 14th or 15th place. There was not enough good individual performances out there today."

Referee Gavin Ward shows a red card to CJ Egan-Riley as Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Burnley call for calm after late chaos against West Brom

With Scott Parker sent off, first-team coach Mike Jackson spoke to the media afterwards to explain his side’s take on those red cards.

“I think there’s a lot of emotion,” Jackson said. “I think both teams are going for it, both teams are at different stages of where they need to be. The detail of it is not something that I want to try and get involved in because that much has gone on at the end but from what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s a lot in it. I think sometimes we just need to take a little bit of a step back, everybody involved, but we’ll look at it as a club.”

Burnley are to appeal the red card given to Egan-Riley, the club confirmed.