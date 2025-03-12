Leeds took on Millwall at Elland Road with the chance to kick clear at the top.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United finally beat Millwall for the first time this season as a 2-0 win in Wednesday night's Championship clash at Elland Road sent the Whites top and two points clear.

Millwall arrived in West Yorkshire having already beaten Daniel Farke's side in league and cup but a third minute Jake Cooper own goal and smashing late Ao Tanaka finish made it third time lucky against the Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win sent Leeds top and two points clear of Sheffield United and also with a new four-point cushion in the division's automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Millwall made a bright start as they sent a couple of dangerous crosses into the box yet Leeds went ahead through their first attack with just three minutes on the clock after brilliant work from Joe Rothwell.

Recalled to the starting XI, Rothwell won the ball on halfway before surging towards the Millwall box, his pass for Joel Piroe finding its way to Manor Solomon.

Solomon was then able to charge towards the byline down the left side of the box and his low cross hit Lions captain Jake Cooper to deceive keeper Lukas Jensen en route to finding the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal appeared to hit Millwall for six and Leeds quickly pressed for a second, Joel Piroe teeing up Brenden Aaronson who made his way into the box but saw his low shot tipped behind by Jensen.

Millwall were then dealt an injury blow as George Honeyman was forced off and Leeds almost went 2-0 up shortly afterwards as Ao Tanaka let fly with a fine swerving effort from the edge of the box that flew just wide.

Leeds did then have the ball in the back of the net a few moments later through Piroe who converted from the middle of the area after a lovely move but joy turned to frustration as the striker was flagged offside.

A spinning Dan James was next to fire in an attempt which looped well wide and Millwall then failed to threaten with a free-kick from which Japhet Tanganga headed well wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a corner in the first minute of added time led to a much better chance for Lions defender Cooper who could only send a free header wide from the middle of the box.

There were no changes during the interval, after which the frame of the goal denied Leeds a second goal in the 50th minute.

Solomon was the man again carrying the threat, the winger released down the left by Tanaka and made his way into the box before unleashing a rising shot that clipped the crossbar and flew over.

Another decent effort from Aaronson then flew just over from the edge of the box but a heavy touch from the attacking midfielder ended a decent move shortly afterwards as Millwall dug deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, though, were wasting their chances, Rothwell darting into the area as a cleared corner came back to him but sending a curled effort well wide as the clock neared the 70th minute.

Some sections of the ground then thought Leeds had finally bagged a second goal through Solomon whose low shot made the net ripple but only the side netting.

United's lead remained a slender one and there were gasps as a cross from Millwall substitute Tristan Crama almost caught out Illan Meslier who had to punch the ball away for a corner from under his crossbar.

But Leeds were continuing to create chances and the Whites finally bagged a second goal in the 85th minute through Tanaka who arrived on the scene to smash home a superb finish from a Junior Firpo cutback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United v Millwall: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Chambers, Gnonto, Joseph.

Leeds United v Millwall: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Chambers, Gnonto, Joseph.