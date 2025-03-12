Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson was overlooked by United States Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino for this month's international fixtures.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 47-cap regular at international level, Aaronson's omission from Pochettino's 23-man group was a surprise to many across the Atlantic, given his prominence during previous USMNT camps, and the importance of this month's fixtures.

The Leeds midfielder has been a mainstay of previous international meet-ups but did not receive the call this time around, despite regular appearances for the Whites in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaronson has been told to 'wait' by ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino and now will not pull on the national team shirt until pre-Gold Cup friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland in June.

“We can talk about him [Aaronson], but we can talk about many other players that were in the pre-list [of nominees] that were disappointed because we cannot call all," Pochettino said, quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"I think he’s going to be always in our mind — Brenden is a player that our consideration [of] is so high, but in this moment we need to wait for the next [camp].”

Brenden Aaronson’s form the talk of Leeds United fans, but why?

Aaronson's form has been a topic of much debate amongst Leeds supporters in recent months and in particular over the past couple of matches when United faltered at home to West Bromwich Albion, before losing at Portsmouth last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was recently overtaken by full-back Junior Firpo in terms of goal contributions this season with the American managing only one goal and no further assists in a dozen matches since the turn of the year. That said, his tally for the season is eight goals and two assists, but plenty has been made of his perceived difficulty in providing for Leeds teammates on a regular basis.

Among Leeds' attacking quartet, Manor Solomon has 14 contributions this season, split evenly between goals and assists; Dan James has racked up 19, while Joel Piroe leads the squad on 21 - more than double Aaronson's 10.

“Brenden, we know very well, but we decided to bring another player in his place,” U.S. manager Pochettino added. “We have players in that position like Gio Reyna, who is for the first time able to join us, and then [Christian] Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Diego Luna.

"[There are] too many players for only one position.”

Aaronson will not travel to the United States this month, allowing him to remain at Thorp Arch with the rest of Leeds' non-international players as the Whites prepare for what will be the final eight games of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USMNT, meanwhile, face Panama in a Concacaf Nations League semi-final on March 20, which should they win, will set up a final versus fellow FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts Canada or Mexico, the former currently managed by ex-Elland Road boss Jesse Marsch.