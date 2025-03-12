Alex Neil has made no secret of the key to what he hopes will be a third Millwall win over Leeds United this season.

The Lions were 1-0 winners when the two sides met in London back in November. A solitary Japhet Tanganga goal was enough for the hosts to take three points on a night when Junior Firpo's headbutt attempt on Danny McNamara was not spotted by officials but later sanctioned with a three-game ban.

There was no real on-pitch controversy when the teams were drawn together in the FA Cup, but the result was the same. Millwall progressed with a 2-0 victory at Elland Road, Femi Azeez getting both goals. On that occasion Daniel Farke went with 10 changes from the side who began the previous league game and highlighted a subsequent lack of fluidity in Leeds' play after the defeat. Off the pitch, Leeds and Millwall released joint statements after tragedy chanting was heard from the away end.

Ahead of a third meeting, Neil and his Lions side will be in a confident mood having picked up an away win at Watford at the weekend. The victory held certain hallmarks that contain notes of caution for Leeds. Millwall enjoyed just 40 per cent of the possession, mustered fewer shots than their hosts and created an Expected Goals [xG] tally of 0.7 to Watford's 1.53 and but yet ran out 2-1 winners. It was not exactly what you would call a stereotypical Millwall victory - neither of their goals came from a set-piece and both were well-worked moves that showed they can play with the ball on the deck - but being away from home suits some of their strengths according to Neil. His description of what playing on the road allows them to do - including countering and going into duels with aggression - reads a little like a blueprint to previous disappointing results for Farke's Leeds.

“When we are away from home, teams come out and the onus is on them to beat us,” Neil said. “I think when Millwall has been relied on to go and break a team down, it’s never been our strength.

"Playing away from home in that sense probably helps us a little bit, as they think they should be dominant, and that gives us space to exploit. We are good in transition and on the counter. We have pace in certain areas, and more importantly, I think we are aggressive in those places in order to turn the ball over.”

Leeds faced plenty of aggression on Sunday at Portsmouth in a game they lost 1-0, though Farke put it down to wastefulness in front of goal, the non-award of a stonewall penalty and one single defensive lapse from his side. Against Millwall he wants to see Leeds return to their clinical best but knows they will once again be in a difficult fight.

"[Alex] is a very experienced manager and knows the Championship inside out," said Farke. "His sides are always very competitive and with his handwriting. It's difficult to beat them. They go for it, they're brave and in away games they use the position against the ball and develop their game out of these situations. A dangerous side. A decent away record and we have to be back at our best, create at least as many chances as we did at Portsmouth and just find our goalscoring boots and hopefully if we should get a penalty there will be one awarded."