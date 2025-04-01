Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including A1M at Bramham Interchange
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Motorists travelling along the A1M after 8.30pm at will be impacted by slip road closures at Bramham Interchange.
Similar slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.
Meanwhile the M1 has been hit by a host of closures in recent weeks including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre and Rothwell Interchange.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Northbound
- Tuesday, April 1 - onward
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M) northbound jct44. Entry slip road carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, April 1 - onward
- 10pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 34 to Jct 33. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 1 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, April 1 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 1 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 27, M606 northbound and southbound Jct 26 to Jct 1. Carriageway closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday, April 1
- 8pm - 5am
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 4 to Jct 3. Slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.