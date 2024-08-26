Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including A1(M) near Leeds Festival
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorway disruption is due to effect motorists across Yorkshire today.
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures to watch out for.
Motorists can take comfort in the fact that some of them are only expected to cause slight delays.
Previous diversions along these routes included the M621 Holbeck and the M1 near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, include the A1(M) near Leeds Festival.
A1(M)-Northbound
- Monday, August 26
- 4am to 3pm
- A1(M) northbound junction 45 exit slip closed to assist traffic exiting Leeds Festival. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network
A1(M)-Southbound
- Tuesday, August 27 - Wednesday, August 28
- 8pm-6am
- A1(M) southbound Jct 38 to Jct 37 Slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network
A1(M)-Southbound
- Tuesday, August 27 - Wednesday, August 28
- 8pm-6am
- A1(M) southbound Jct 44 to Jct 42 (M1 Jct48) carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority networks maintenance works
M62-Both directions
- Monday, July 15 - Saturday, April 19 2025
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, August 27 - Wednesday, August 28
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday, August 27 - Wednesday, August 28
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 7 to Jct 1. Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.