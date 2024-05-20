Armley Gyratory: 15 stunning drone pictures as Spence Lane footbridge is lifted into place at Leeds junction

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th May 2024, 11:30 BST

A new footbridge has been lifted into place in Leeds.

Full and partial night-time closures were in place on the Armley Gyratory last week as construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge took place.

Weighing around 50 tonnes, the main span was transported under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).

The new Spence Lane footbridge is the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory so far.

Drone pictures courtesy of Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography and Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures caught the moment the new footbridge was lifted into place...

Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps.

The main span of the Spence Lane footbridge was transported to the Armley Gyratory on Saturday night.

Weighing around 50 tonnes, it was transported from junction 2 of the M621 under police escort.

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps.

All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades.

Further diversions will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

