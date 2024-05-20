Full and partial night-time closures were in place on the Armley Gyratory last week as construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge took place.

Weighing around 50 tonnes, the main span was transported under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).

The new Spence Lane footbridge is the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory so far.

Drone pictures courtesy of Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography and Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures caught the moment the new footbridge was lifted into place...

1 . Spence Lane footbridge installed Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures Photo Sales

2 . Spence Lane footbridge installed The main span of the Spence Lane footbridge was transported to the Armley Gyratory on Saturday night. Photo: Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography Photo Sales

3 . Spence Lane footbridge installed Weighing around 50 tonnes, it was transported from junction 2 of the M621 under police escort. Photo: Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography Photo Sales

4 . Spence Lane footbridge installed The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures Photo Sales

5 . Spence Lane footbridge installed All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures Photo Sales