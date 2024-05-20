Weighing around 50 tonnes, the main span was transported under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).
Drone pictures courtesy of Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography and Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures caught the moment the new footbridge was lifted into place...
1. Spence Lane footbridge installed
Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
2. Spence Lane footbridge installed
The main span of the Spence Lane footbridge was transported to the Armley Gyratory on Saturday night. Photo: Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography
3. Spence Lane footbridge installed
Weighing around 50 tonnes, it was transported from junction 2 of the M621 under police escort. Photo: Scott Moss, LS Drone Photography & Videography
4. Spence Lane footbridge installed
The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
5. Spence Lane footbridge installed
All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
6. Spence Lane footbridge installed
Further diversions will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
