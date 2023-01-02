The Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre. It is a major entry/exit point for traffic travelling through and into the city with an estimated 100,000 vehicles passing through it daily (pre Covid-19).

In March 2021, following extensive public consultation and feedback, plans were finalised to develop and improve the key route.

As long term works continue into 2023, here is everything you need to know about the latest stages of the Armley Gyratory improvement works.

Picture: Steve Riding

What’s left to do?

The Armley Gyratory works are progressing well on the highways phase of the scheme, including widening of the central gyratory and entry island approaches, which links to creating additional lane capacity. This stage will continue with the next steps in 2023 to construct the carriageway pavement/widening build-up, complete the underground drainage, install traffic signals and new street lighting.

When will they complete?

Due to the challenging ground conditions, the highways phase of works is due to complete by winter 2023/24. Phase two of these works includes structural improvements to several footbridges around the gyratory. These works are currently in final design and are planned to start in 2023, subject to approval.

What are Leeds city council saying?

A spokesperson for LCC said:

"The improvements to Armley Gyratory, like other major road works, will help people travel around our city easier and make better use of road space, hugely improve walking and cycling provision as well as improving public transport.

“We’re working as fast as we can to make these improvements and we want to thank everyone in advance for their patience. We have done work to try and minimise the disruption these works will have, but no matter the amount of planning there will be some congestion."

What’s the best way to travel?