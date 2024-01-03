Leeds drivers are to face near 18-mile diversions next week as new roadworks get underway on the Armley Gyratory.

Work is due to get underway to remove the Geldard Road footbridge, which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway, and replace it with a new footbridge.

To complete the work, motorists are advised there will be a weekend of partial closure, starting 8pm on January 12, until 5.30am on January 15. The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.

Coun Helen Hayden, City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “The next phases of bridges work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.

Work is due to get underway to remove the Geldard Road footbridge next week. Picture: LCC

“Please plan ahead for the weekend of January 12 2024 and follow the road diversions in place. We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre. I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open by the summer next year.”

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps, to significantly improve accessibility and safety.

In October, the Spence Lane footbridge was removed from the route and is also set to be replaced by a new footbridge and Leeds council has said that all the new upgraded footbridges have been designed to ensure they will require less maintenance work in the future.

A host of diversions are set to remain in place around the junction until spring 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges. All closed routes are to be re-opened outside of the designated working hours.