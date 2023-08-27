Armley Gyratory: 11 pictures show stages of transformation as Leeds council confirms re-opening delay
The Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre. It is a major entry/exit point for traffic travelling through and into the city with an estimated 100,000 vehicles passing through it daily (pre Covid-19). In March 2021, following extensive public consultation and feedback, plans were finalised to develop and improve the key route.
Since July 2023, there has been daily night-time partial closures around the Gyratory for surfacing works. The works mark a significant milestone towards phase one construction completion, which last week Leeds City Council confirmed completion of which has been delayed until September. These photographs, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty, showcase the stages of the transformation...