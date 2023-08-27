Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley Gyratory: 11 pictures show stages of transformation as Leeds council confirms re-opening delay

The Armley Gyratory is a key route for residents of Leeds and the ongoing roadworks has caused plenty of disruption.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre. It is a major entry/exit point for traffic travelling through and into the city with an estimated 100,000 vehicles passing through it daily (pre Covid-19). In March 2021, following extensive public consultation and feedback, plans were finalised to develop and improve the key route.

Since July 2023, there has been daily night-time partial closures around the Gyratory for surfacing works. The works mark a significant milestone towards phase one construction completion, which last week Leeds City Council confirmed completion of which has been delayed until September. These photographs, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty, showcase the stages of the transformation...

Since 8pm Monday, July 24 there has been daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works.

1. Armley Gyratory transformation

Since 8pm Monday, July 24 there has been daily night-time partial closures around the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works. Photo: James Hardisty

The road re-opens during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.

2. Armley Gyratory transformation

The road re-opens during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely. Photo: James Hardisty

The works were expected to be completed by Thursday (August 24) but following recent bad weather Leeds council confirmed re-opening is unlikely to come until September at the earliest.

3. Armley Gyratory transformation

The works were expected to be completed by Thursday (August 24) but following recent bad weather Leeds council confirmed re-opening is unlikely to come until September at the earliest. Photo: James Hardisty

The latest round of roadworks both on the Gyratory and on the Stanningley Bypass were planned to coincide with reduced levels of traffic during the school summer holidays.

4. Armley Gyratory transformation

The latest round of roadworks both on the Gyratory and on the Stanningley Bypass were planned to coincide with reduced levels of traffic during the school summer holidays. Photo: James Hardisty

