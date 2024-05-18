Full and partial night-time closures have been in place across this week on the Armley Gyratory as construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge takes place.

The main span of which will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).

A 13-mile diversion will be in place this weekend (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.

These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Sowden of Sowden Captures...

Armley Gyratory works Works will take place on the Armley Gyratory tonight (Saturday, May 18) over one night from 7pm to 11am Sunday, May 19.

Armley Gyratory works There has been a five mile night-time diversion in place across this week.

Armley Gyratory works Further diversions will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

Armley Gyratory works Work is underway to replace the historic Spence Lane footbridge.

Armley Gyratory works The new Spence Lane footbridge will be the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.