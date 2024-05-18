Armley Gyratory: 14 amazing drone pictures as police escort and 13-mile diversion shut Leeds junction

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th May 2024, 04:45 BST

Fresh closures are set to be implemented along the Armley Gyratory in Leeds tonight.

Full and partial night-time closures have been in place across this week on the Armley Gyratory as construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge takes place.

The main span of which will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).

A 13-mile diversion will be in place this weekend (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.

These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Sowden of Sowden Captures...

Works will take place on the Armley Gyratory tonight (Saturday, May 18) over one night from 7pm to 11am Sunday, May 19.

Works will take place on the Armley Gyratory tonight (Saturday, May 18) over one night from 7pm to 11am Sunday, May 19.

There has been a five mile night-time diversion in place across this week.

There has been a five mile night-time diversion in place across this week.

Further diversions will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

Further diversions will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

Work is underway to replace the historic Spence Lane footbridge.

Work is underway to replace the historic Spence Lane footbridge.

The new Spence Lane footbridge will be the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.

The new Spence Lane footbridge will be the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps.

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps.

