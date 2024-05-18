The main span of which will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).
A 13-mile diversion will be in place this weekend (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.
These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Sowden of Sowden Captures...
1. Armley Gyratory works
Works will take place on the Armley Gyratory tonight (Saturday, May 18) over one night from 7pm to 11am Sunday, May 19. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
2. Armley Gyratory works
There has been a five mile night-time diversion in place across this week. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
3. Armley Gyratory works
Further diversions will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
4. Armley Gyratory works
Work is underway to replace the historic Spence Lane footbridge. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
5. Armley Gyratory works
The new Spence Lane footbridge will be the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
6. Armley Gyratory works
The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and accessible ramps. Photo: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures
