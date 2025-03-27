Drivers in Leeds are being warned to expect two weeks of travel disruption as a result of gas works near the Armley Gyratory

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is due to carry out repair work on gas pipes under the A58 just after the Armley Gyratory.

The project, which is expected to last for around two weeks, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council and temporary traffic management measures will be in place.

There will be a lane closure on the A58 heading away from the Armley Gyratory towards Elland Road. | SWNS/NW

From next Saturday (April 5), there will be a lane closure on lane two (the outside lane) of the A58, heading away from the Armley Gyratory towards Elland Road.

Dale Hemingway, Senior Project Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.

“We have worked very closely with Leeds City Council to minimise disruption for this work, which we know is in a very busy location, and we will be doing everything we can to complete the work during the Easter school holidays.”

The work aims to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Leeds, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.

It comes just over a month after the Armley Gyratory was shut for a weekend to allow for the installation of the new 60-tonne Wellington Road footbridge.

Further information about the work can be obtained by contacting NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or via [email protected]. Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.