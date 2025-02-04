Temporary traffic lights are set to be installed near a Leeds high school as part of ongoing Northern Gas works.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Allerton Bywater, Leeds.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.

Works will see temporary traffic lights installed along Brigshaw Lane, near Brigshaw High School. | NW/Google

Phase three of the works will see temporary traffic lights installed along Brigshaw Lane, near Brigshaw High School, for a six week period.

Chris Reed, Central Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Allerton Bywater.”

The work, which has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield City Council, is part of 35 weeks total works to nearby Leeds Road and Preston Lane.

Advance warning signs will continue to warn motorists of all traffic management measures.

Phase Three

From Monday, February 3, 2025 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Brigshaw Lane.

These will start near the railway line and move towards Preston Lane.

The lights will continue down Preston Lane and finish at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.

This section will take approximately 6 weeks to complete.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.