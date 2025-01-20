Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lane closures are set to be implemented outside Elland Road stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work in Beeston, Leeds to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closures will be put in place outside Elland Road stadium. | Steve Riding

The project, which began in September, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Chris Reed, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.”

Traffic management measures will be put in place outside Elland Road stadium during the works, to ensure that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance warning signs will be put in place prior to works starting.

From Monday, February 3 until Friday, February 7, work will move to the junction of Elland Road and Lowfields Road South for one week.

There will be a lane closure on Elland Road which may affect traffic travelling on Elland Road towards the roundabout.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.