Armley Gyratory: Full listed closures and 17.5-mile diversion as Leeds footbridge works get underway tonight
Preparatory work to install new bridge column supports along the Armley Gyratory will take place overnight tonight (Monday, January 27) and next week (Monday, February 3) starting at 8pm.
There will be a full closure of the carriageway between the Gyratory northbound to Armley Road junction and from Wellington Street slip road southbound to Armley Gyratory.
The work comes ahead of a full weekend closure, starting 8pm Saturday, February 8, which will see work get underway to install the new Wellington Road footbridge over the Armley Gyratory. The third of three footbridges completed around the key route.
Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Along with other highways schemes, please plan ahead when travelling through the Armley Gyratory (A58). You will need to allow more time for your journeys, be patient and follow the signed road diversions in place.
“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise the disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.”
Following the Wellington Road footbridge demolition in July 2024, the construction work is due to complete by early spring 2025, which will enable all three footbridges to be open to the public - promising wider and more accessible footways.
All lanes of Wellington Road (A58) inbound and outbound will be closed during the February clsoure with a full 17.5-mile mapped diversion in place.
From 6am to 9am on Sunday, February 11 there will be further closures on Canal Street and Wellington Road to allow for vehicle movement.
