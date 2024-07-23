Allerton Bywater: Disruption expected along Leeds Road as 35 weeks of Northern Gas works get underway
Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers around Leeds Road in Allerton Bywater.
The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.
The work, which will be carried out in phases and is due to start on Monday, July 29, is expected to take approximately 35 weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield City Council.
Craig Skinner, Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in Allerton Bywater.”
So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.
Advance warning signs will be displayed prior to works starting.
Phase One
- There will be temporary traffic lights in place on Leeds Road from Monday, July 29, starting at the junction of Princess Street.
- The lights will move along the road in intervals, finishing at the junction of Preston Lane.
- This section will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.
Phase Two
- From Monday, November 25 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Leeds Road.
- These will start at the junction of Preston Lane and move along in intervals finishing at the junction of Westfield Grove.
- This section will take approximately 9 weeks to complete.
Phase Three
- From Monday, February 3, 2025 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Brigshaw Lane.
- These will start near the railway line and move towards Preston Lane.
- The lights will continue down Preston Lane and finish at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.
- This section will take approximately 6 weeks to complete.
For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].
Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
