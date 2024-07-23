Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

35 weeks of gas network disruption are set to begin along a key route in south-east Leeds.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers around Leeds Road in Allerton Bywater.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, which will be carried out in phases and is due to start on Monday, July 29, is expected to take approximately 35 weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield City Council.

The work is expected to take approximately 35 weeks to complete. | Google

Craig Skinner, Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in Allerton Bywater.”

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance warning signs will be displayed prior to works starting.

Phase One

There will be temporary traffic lights in place on Leeds Road from Monday, July 29, starting at the junction of Princess Street.

The lights will move along the road in intervals, finishing at the junction of Preston Lane.

This section will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Phase Two

From Monday, November 25 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Leeds Road.

These will start at the junction of Preston Lane and move along in intervals finishing at the junction of Westfield Grove.

This section will take approximately 9 weeks to complete.

Phase Three

From Monday, February 3, 2025 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Brigshaw Lane.

These will start near the railway line and move towards Preston Lane.

The lights will continue down Preston Lane and finish at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.

This section will take approximately 6 weeks to complete.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].