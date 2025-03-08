Five weeks of disruption is set to begin along a busy route in south-east Leeds.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is continuing to carry out essential work in Allerton Bywater to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The work, which will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Allerton Bywater, is expected to last until the end of April and has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Chris Reed, Central Business Operations Lead for NGN, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in Allerton Bywater.”

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place for the duration of these works.

From Monday, March 10 there will be temporary traffic lights on Station Road in Allerton Bywater, starting near the junction of Victoria Street, and moving along to finish at the junction of Leeds Road and Park Lane. These will be in place for approximately five weeks.

Further information about the work can be obtained by contacting NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]. Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.