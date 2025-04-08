Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as M621 link road onto M1 to shut at Stourton
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Motorists travelling from the M621 onto the M1 southbound will have to deal with a series of overnight closures near Stourton Interchange.
Similar slip road closures along the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and M62 westbound near Huddersfield have caused widespread disruption across in recent weeks.
The M1 meanwhile has been hit by a host of closures in recent weeks including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre and Rothwell Interchange.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Southbound
- Tuesday, April 8 - onward
- 9pm - 5am
- A1M southbound Jct 38 to Jct 37. Slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 8 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, April 8 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, April 8 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and Jct 29 entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closures. Diversion on National Highways network.
M621-Clockwise
- Tuesday, April 8 - onwared
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
