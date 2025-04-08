Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key link road between the M621 and M1 is set to shut this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

Motorists travelling from the M621 onto the M1 southbound will have to deal with a series of overnight closures near Stourton Interchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists travelling from the M621 onto the M1 southbound will have to deal with a series of overnight closures. | NW

Similar slip road closures along the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and M62 westbound near Huddersfield have caused widespread disruption across in recent weeks.

The M1 meanwhile has been hit by a host of closures in recent weeks including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre and Rothwell Interchange.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M-Southbound

Tuesday, April 8 - onward

9pm - 5am

A1M southbound Jct 38 to Jct 37. Slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, April 8 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Eastbound

Tuesday, April 8 - onward

8pm - 5am

M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, April 8 - onward

8pm - 5am

M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and Jct 29 entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closures. Diversion on National Highways network.

M621-Clockwise

Tuesday, April 8 - onwared

8pm - 5am

M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.