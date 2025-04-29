M1 Leeds: All Yorkshire motorway diversions as M62 Wakefield junction to shut in both directions overnight

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A crucial motorway junction near Leeds is set for an overnight closure.

Motorists in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week, as works are reinstated.

Over 1,000 miles of roadworks across the country were reinstated by the Department for Transport (DfT) last week after a temporary pause over Easter weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A crucial link road between the M1 and M62 is set for an overnight closure near Leeds this week.A crucial link road between the M1 and M62 is set for an overnight closure near Leeds this week.
A crucial link road between the M1 and M62 is set for an overnight closure near Leeds this week. | NW

In recent weeks, motorists have faced disruption along a number of key motorway routes in Yorkshire, including the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M621 near Elland Road.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Southbound

  • Tuesday, April 29 - onward
  • 8pm - 5am
  • M1 southbound Jct 36 to Jct 35a. Slip road closure and lane closures for technology works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Both directions

  • Tuesday, April 29 - onward
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M1 north and southbound Jct 41. Entry slip to M62 westbound link road carriageway closure.

M62-Westbound

  • Tuesday, April 29 - onward
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 westbound Jct 29 to Jct 28. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion route on local authority and National Highways networks.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

M62-Both directions

  • Tuesday, April 22 - onward
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
Related topics:LeedsYorkshireNational HighwaysRoad ClosuresDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice