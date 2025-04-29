M1 Leeds: All Yorkshire motorway diversions as M62 Wakefield junction to shut in both directions overnight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week, as works are reinstated.
Over 1,000 miles of roadworks across the country were reinstated by the Department for Transport (DfT) last week after a temporary pause over Easter weekend.
In recent weeks, motorists have faced disruption along a number of key motorway routes in Yorkshire, including the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M621 near Elland Road.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, April 29 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 36 to Jct 35a. Slip road closure and lane closures for technology works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 29 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 north and southbound Jct 41. Entry slip to M62 westbound link road carriageway closure.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, April 29 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 westbound Jct 29 to Jct 28. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion route on local authority and National Highways networks.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Both directions
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.