Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M62 exit slip road near Oulton
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Closures on the M1 near Meadowhall, M621 at Hunslet Interchange and at the M62 Chain Bar Interchange have all caused issues across Yorkshire in recent months.
Restrictions have also caused disruption for drivers travelling on the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, Wakefield via the M1 northbound and the M62 near A63 Western Interchange.
This week, motorists are set to impacted by an M62 slip road closure at Oulton. Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Northbound
- Monday, January 6 - Tuesday, January 7
- 9pm - 5am
- M1 northbound Jct 39. Slip road closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, January 6 - Tuesday, January 7
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, January 6 - Tuesday, January 7
- 11.59pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 31 to Jct 30. Slip road and lane closure for signs - erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.
