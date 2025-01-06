Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An M62 exit slip road near Leeds is set to shut this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Motorists are set to impacted by an M62 slip road closure at Oulton. | James Hardisty

Here's a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Northbound

Monday, January 6 - Tuesday, January 7

9pm - 5am

M1 northbound Jct 39. Slip road closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, January 6 - Tuesday, January 7

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, January 6 - Tuesday, January 7

11.59pm - 5am

M62 westbound Jct 31 to Jct 30. Slip road and lane closure for signs - erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.