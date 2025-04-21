Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All diversions as works reinstated after Easter weekend pause
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week, as works are reinstated.
Over 1,127 miles of roadworks were lifted by the Department for Transport (DfT) over Easter weekend to allow for smoother getaways, including along the M1 between Leeds and Sheffield.
Works are set to be reinstated along a number of key motorway routes near Leeds, including the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M621 near Elland Road.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Northbound
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M) northbound Jct 44. Entry slip road carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 37 to Jct 38. Carriageway and lane closures for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 25 to Jct 27. Carriageway closure and lane closures for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 34 to Jct 33. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and jct 29 entry slip road. Carriageway closure with lane closures diversion on National Highways network.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 23 to Jct 24. Slip road closures and lane closures for structure works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, April 22 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday, April 8 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise Jct 2. Slip road closure for barrier repair. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
