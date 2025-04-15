Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists across Yorkshire are set to be hit by disruption on key stretches of motorway this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those looking for an Easter bank holiday weekend away will be forced to contend with a number of National Highways road closures and diversions.

Motorists travelling along the M621 in Leeds will once again be hit by a series of overnight closures, while those travelling along the M1 will be hit by disruption near Sheffield’s popular Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists travelling along the M621 Leeds and M1 Sheffield will once again be hit by a series of overnight closures. | National World

Previous closures along the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and M62 westbound near Huddersfield have also caused disruption in recent weeks.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M-Northbound

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8.30pm - 6am

A1(M) northbound Jct 44. Entry slip road carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways network.

M1-Both directions

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Both directions

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 30 to Jct 33. Slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 32 to Jct 34. Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42. Exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures and structure maintenance.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Eastbound

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 5am

M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, April 15 - onward

8pm - 5am

M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and Jct 29 entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closures. Diversion on National Highways network.

M621-Anti-clockwise

Tuesday, April 8 - onward

8pm - 5am

M621 anti-clockwise Jct 6. Slip road closure for structure - maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.