M621 Leeds: All route diversions and motorway closures in Yorkshire including on M1 near Meadowhall
Those looking for an Easter bank holiday weekend away will be forced to contend with a number of National Highways road closures and diversions.
Motorists travelling along the M621 in Leeds will once again be hit by a series of overnight closures, while those travelling along the M1 will be hit by disruption near Sheffield’s popular Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
Previous closures along the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and M62 westbound near Huddersfield have also caused disruption in recent weeks.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Northbound
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M) northbound Jct 44. Entry slip road carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 30 to Jct 33. Slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 32 to Jct 34. Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42. Exit and entry slip roads carriageway closures with lane closures and structure maintenance.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, April 15 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and Jct 29 entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closures. Diversion on National Highways network.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday, April 8 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 6. Slip road closure for structure - maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
