A number of rail services in Leeds are set to be impacted by upgrade works over Easter weekend.

Customers across West Yorkshire are being advised to check before they travel due to essential TRU work on Easter Weekend.

Andrew Campbell, Sponsor for TRU, said: “We’d strongly encourage anyone travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds or York this weekend to plan their journey ahead of time at nationalrail.co.uk, where they can find accurate information on how their journey is impacted and how they will be kept on the move.

“We’re taking a major step towards the upgrade of Mirfield station and delivering essential rail upgrades elsewhere on the route – this upcoming work also coincides with a series of weekend works that began on March 29 between Mossley and Dewsbury, which will continue until the weekend of May 8-9.

“Whilst we know there is no ideal time to complete disruptive work, both series of upgrades will play a pivotal role in unlocking the wider TRU benefits that will improve journeys across the North.”

The upgrades at Mirfield include the reconstruction of platforms which will allow the number of railway lines to increase from three to four, so more trains can run. Step-free access will also move closer, as preparation for a new, accessible footbridge with lifts will take place.

Following the Easter work, a new station entrance on Station Road will officially open, which will lead onto a new platform.

Full list of impacted services

Grand Central

Bradford Interchange <> London Kings Cross (via Brighouse)

These services will be diverted via Whitehall Junction. They will not call at Brighouse and Mirfield.

Northern

Huddersfield <> Bradford Interchange

On Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, these services will not run.

On Monday, April 21, these services will run as normal.

Huddersfield <> Leeds (every two hours)

These services will not run.

Leeds <> York (via Micklefield)

To note: TransPennine Express will pick up these Northern services during Easter weekend.

Wigan Wallgate <> Leeds

These services will be diverted via Bradford Interchange and will not call at Brighouse, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe, Batley and Morley.

Please note, these services do not run on Sundays.

TransPennine Express

Rail services

Huddersfield <> Leeds (local stopping service, every two hours)

These services will not run.

Leeds <> York (via Micklefield)

To note: TransPennine Express will pick up these Northern services during Easter weekend.

Liverpool Lime Street <> Hull

Services from Hull will start/terminate at Dewsbury. They will make additional calls at Batley, Morley and Cottingley.

Liverpool Lime Street <> Newcastle

These services will be split into two:

Hourly services will run on the Saturday 19 and Monday 21 April between Liverpool Lime Street and Huddersfield, making additional calls at Lea Green and Stalybridge.

On Sunday 20 April, services from Huddersfield will start/terminate Manchester Victoria instead of Liverpool Lime Street.

Hourly services will run between Leeds and Newcastle.

Manchester Airport <> Redcar Central

Hourly services will run between Dewsbury and Redcar Central, making additional calls at Batley, Morley, and Cottingley.

Manchester Piccadilly <> York

These services will be split into two:

Hourly services will run between Manchester Piccadilly and Huddersfield. Please note: the peak time additional services will not run.

Services from York start/terminate at Wakefield Kirkgate instead of Manchester Piccadilly.

Rail replacement bus services

Grand Central

Brighouse <> Wakefield Kirkgate

A rail replacement bus service will run between Brighouse and Wakefield Kirkgate as per the timetable, calling at Mirfield.

The estimated journey time is 45 minutes.

Northern

Huddersfield <> Halifax

A rail replacement bus service will run hourly between Huddersfield and Halifax, calling at Brighouse.

The estimated journey time is 35 minutes.

Dewsbury <> Halifax

A rail replacement bus service will run hourly between Dewsbury and Halifax, calling at Mirfield and Brighouse.

The estimated journey time is 45 minutes.

TransPennine Express

Huddersfield <> Dewsbury (direct)

A rail replacement bus service will run hourly between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

The estimated journey time is 35 minutes.

Huddersfield <> Leeds (direct)

A rail replacement bus service will run twice an hour between Huddersfield and Leeds.

The estimated journey time is 50 minutes.

Huddersfield <> Manchester Airport (direct)

A rail replacement bus service will run directly between Huddersfield and Manchester Airport.

The estimated journey time is 65 minutes.

Huddersfield <> Wakefield Kirkgate via Dewsbury

A rail replacement bus service will run hourly between Huddersfield and Wakefield Kirkgate, calling at Deighton, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe and Dewsbury.

The estimated journey time is 59 minutes.