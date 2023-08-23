Commuters in Leeds have been told to "plan ahead" as more works start around the city's station.

The ongoing transformation of Leeds City Rail Station is continuing apace - but the latest works will see a busy street close to pedestrians from today (August 24) so that essential maintenance can take place.

The works will take place on New Station Street, from the station's main entrance onto City Square.

Leeds City Council has said that the reason for the maintenance is to reinforce the underground structure below because it supports much of the station. The 'Mill Goit Works' are being carried out by Network Rail.

CGI images show the finished project as the ongoing transformation of Leeds City Rail Station continues apace, with the latest works seeing the northern entrance close to pedestrians from August 24 for essential maintenance. Photo: Leeds City Council.

It will mean that pedestrians will have to use the other side of New Station Street towards Boar Lane and station entrances on Aire Street and Wellington Street - or the southern entrance which is open between 6am and 10pm.

Meanwhile, progress is being made on what has been called the 'Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme', which is said will create an improved environment to enter and exit the station safely. The project, facilitated by the council on behalf of Network Rail and in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is being delivered to the tune of more than £46m.

It has been underway since last May which, by 2025, will have seen the pedestrianisation of New Station Street; the relocation of the taxi rank to Bishopgate Street with a well-lit shelter for passengers; two new 21-passenger lifts from Bishopgate Street to the station entrance on New Station Street; and a 'cycle hub' with electric charging points and storage, among other improvements.

Coun Helen Hayden, the executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: "It is fantastic news that the work is now underway in earnest delivering Network Rail’s 500 bike storage area in the Mill Goit area and the creation of a gateway to our city that meets the current and future needs of Leeds and everyone that uses the station.

“I would encourage everyone that uses Leeds City Rail Station to plan ahead and allow additional time for their journeys and thank them and local businesses for bearing with us as the works are conducted.