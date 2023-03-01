New images showing how the main entrance to Leeds City Station will look in the future have divided opinion.

Leeds City Council shared three images earlier this week as it confirmed the next phase of the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme would begin in early March. The £46.1m scheme is intended to create a more people-friendly environment which can accommodate growing rail passenger numbers while also ensuring passengers can enter and exit the station safely.

The work will include pedestrianising New Station Street, relocating the existing taxi rank to Bishopgate Street, and installing two 21-passenger lifts from Bishopgate Street to the main station entrance. There will also be a cycling hub at the station and “high-quality cycle infrastructure” in Bishopgate Street and Neville Street.

Commenting on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page, Susan Everett expressed doubts about how beneficial the changes will be. She said: “Not very helpful for people who travel on a bus to get to the station – unless there is a road by the station with bus stops on.”

The planned closure of New Station Street to all traffic, except service and emergency vehicles, means bus services have already been relocated to alternative stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street.

Cheznie Dippy Johnson-Hartlebury questioned how the roads behind the station will cope when the taxi rank temporarily moves from from New Station Street to Princes Square – near to the Wetherspoons pub – in May. It will be located there until work on the new rank in Bishopgate Street is completed. She said: “The infrastructure behind at Wetherspoons cannot cope with drop-off or pick-up traffic now, never mind to include hackney taxis too. With those taking up all the spots, nobody – especially those with limited mobility – will be able to be dropped off anywhere near. It causes massive bottlenecks already.”

The scheme was previously the subject of objections from taxi drivers and disability groups, with the council saying Network Rail is currently liaising with private hire and hackney carriage services to finalise details of the temporary relocation.

Tom Barrett was impressed with the designs though, saying: “It looks good. New Station Street – with narrow pavements giving way to parked up taxis and buses – was a poor route to Trinity and the way out towards City Square wasn't much better either. I think the biggest downside though is moving bus services further away, particularly the airport bus, but changes to New Station Street and two-way cycle lanes on Bishopgate/Neville St are welcome additions too. Looking forward to seeing it when completed, will give a much better first impression for visitors to Leeds.”

It was also clear from comments posted by readers that significant confusion is being caused by the separate work taking place next to the station as City Square is also pedestrianised. The changes mean that drivers who want to access the station car parks must now drive along Whitehall Road and Aire Street, with access from Wellington Street no longer available.

