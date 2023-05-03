From 7pm on May 18, customers will no longer be picked up on New Station Street, which is closing to all road traffic as part of Network Rail’s Mill Goit Works which will see Network Rail reinforce the underground structure below New Station Street that supports much of the station above it and is essential maintenance work.

This essential work is being carried out in parallel with the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway Scheme, which will transform the station gateway and is being delivered by Leeds City Council on behalf of Network Rail and in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The £46.1m scheme is intended to create a more people-friendly environment which can accommodate growing rail passenger numbers while also ensuring passengers can enter and exit the station safely.

The taxi rank on New Station Street will relocate to Princes Square. Picture: Network Rail

The taxi rank on New Station Street will relocate to Princes Square (off Aire Street) in the short-stay car park, next to Wetherspoons, while the short-stay parking will move to the multi-storey car park on May 10.