The Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme will see an investment of £46.1 million to significantly improve the station’s main entrance and surrounding area. With the number of rail passengers using the station forecast to increase significantly, the works are designed to meet capacity demands and ensure that people can enter, exit and wait for services safely.

Advance works and preparations have been taking place since May 2022 and with major improvement work now underway here is everything you need to know…

What work is taking place?

The £46.1 million will aim to significantly improve the station’s main entrance and surrounding area.

Work will include pedestrianising New Station Street, relocating the existing taxi rank to Bishopgate Street, and installing two 21-passenger lifts from Bishopgate Street to the main station entrance. There will also be a cycling hub at the station and “high-quality cycle infrastructure” in Bishopgate Street and Neville Street.

Environmental improvements to Neville Street and Dark Neville Street, including enhanced lighting, road surface and pavement and elevation treatments will also take place.

What closures are already in place?

In May, the existing station taxi rank moved from New Station Street to Princes Square – near to the Wetherspoons pub. The move coincided with the closure of the northern section of New Station Street, stretching from the station’s main entrance towards City Square. The road is now closed to pedestrians and all vehicles, except service vehicles and emergency services, to allow paving works to be carried out.

High quality segregated cycling infrastructure will be installed on Neville Street, Dark Neville Street and Bishopgate.

Where will buses and taxis be moved too?

Taxi services will be relocated to Bishopgate Street within sight of the station entrance and can be accessed using the two 21-passenger lifts. The taxi rank will be well-lit and sheltered, with room for six vehicles. It is designed to allow passengers to access vehicles from the kerbside, which will help people with wheelchairs or assistance dogs to board more easily, as well as those with luggage.

Bus services will be relocated to Boar Lane. The walking routes to the new buses stops will be much improved as a result of the enhancements on New Station Street, and will be complemented by comprehensive wayfinding displays.

Which cycle improvements will be included?

The station will also be home to a high-quality cycle hub which will include electric charging points and storage for all types of bikes.

What will the station look like once work is completed?

New CGI images offer a fresh look at the redesigned main entrance. Work is running alongside a separate project which will see Network Rail reinforce the underground structure below New Station Street. Leeds City Council hopes that delivering the two schemes in tandem will mean less disruption in the long-term.

When will work be complete?