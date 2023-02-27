The Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme is intended to create a more people-friendly environment which can accommodate growing rail passenger numbers and ensure people can enter and exit the station safely.

Advance works and preparations have been taking place since last May and major improvement work is scheduled to start early next month. It will include:

- Pedestrianising New Station Street, including the section which meets Boar Lane, with outdoor seating and rest areas, and landscaping

How the area outside the main entrance in New Station Street will look when passengers exit Leeds City Station in future.

- Relocating the existing taxi rank to Bishopgate Street, where there will be a large and well-lit shelter and room for six vehicles. There will also be kerb-side boarding to help people with wheelchairs or assistance dogs

- Two 21-passenger lifts from Bishopgate Street to the station entrance on New Station Street, providing step-free access between the two streets

- A high quality cycle hub at the station, which will include electric charging points and storage for all types of cycles

- Environmental improvements to Neville Street and Dark Neville Street, including enhanced lighting, road surface and pavement and elevation treatments

New Station Street will be pedestrianised, with access for service and emergency vehicles only.

- Installing high-quality cycle infrastructure on Bishopgate Street and Neville Street, plus improvements to cycling infrastructure in surrounding communities

The work is being delivered by Leeds City Council – on behalf of Network Rail as the landowner – in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority. It is running alongside a separate project which will see Network Rail reinforce the underground structure below New Station Street.

The council says that delivering the two schemes in tandem will mean less disruption in the long-term and also reduces the need to revisit the Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme at a later date if further works are required as part of Network Rail’s scheme.

Council leader James Lewis said: “We are delighted to begin these improvements in earnest, creating a gateway to our city that meets the current and future needs of everyone who uses the station.

The station taxi rank will eventually be moved to Bishopgate Street.

“Our railway station plays a key role in the North of England’s rail connectivity, so it is vital that we provide a much better experience and capacity for station users as we prepare to welcome further investment in our region’s rail network including the Transpennine Route Upgrade and Northern Powerhouse Rail.”

In May, the existing station taxi rank will be moving from New Station Street to Princes Square – near to the Wetherspoons pub. Network Rail is currently liaising with private hire and hackney carriage services to finalise details. It has been the subject of objections from taxi drivers and disability groups.

The move will coincide with the closure of the northern section of New Station Street, stretching from the station’s main entrance towards City Square. The road will be closed to pedestrians and all vehicles, except service vehicles and emergency services, to allow paving works to be carried out. Pedestrians will still be able to walk towards Boar Lane from the main entrance or use the station’s northern entrance onto Wellington Street.