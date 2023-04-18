From May 19, New Station Street will be closed to all traffic (except service vehicles and emergency services) and the station taxi rank will be moved to Princes Square.

The northern section of New Station Street, from the station’s main entrance towards City Square, will also be closed to pedestrians to allow works to be carried out.

Pedestrians will be able to walk towards Boar Lane from the main entrance by travelling along the other side of New Station Street or use the station’s northern entrance (opposite the Majestic building) to access City Square, Infirmary Street, Park Row and Wellington Street.

The closure is part of Network Rail’s Mill Goit Works which will see Network Rail reinforce the underground structure below New Station Street that supports much of the station above it and is essential maintenance work.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “It is fantastic news that the work is now underway in earnest delivering Network Rail’s Mill Goit Works and the creation of a gateway to our city that meets the current and future needs of Leeds and everyone that uses the station.

“I would encourage everyone that uses Leeds City Rail Station to plan ahead and allow additional time for their journeys and thank them and local businesses for bearing with us as the works are conducted.”

In parallel progress is being made on the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme, which will create a much improved and more people-friendly environment that can accommodate growing rail passenger numbers and ensure people can enter and exit the station safely.

The £46.1 million Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme is being delivered by Leeds City Council on behalf of Network Rail as the landowner, and in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.