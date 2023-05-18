From 7pm tonight (May 18), customers will no longer be picked up at the New Station Street taxi rank, which is closing to all road traffic as part of Network Rail’s Mill Goit Works which will see Network Rail reinforce the underground structure below New Station Street that supports much of the station above it and is essential maintenance work.

Taxi services will instead relocate to Princes Square in the short-stay car park, next to Wetherspoons, with short-stay parking having already moved to the multi-storey. Meanwhile from midnight tomorrow (May 19), the northern section of New Station Street, from the station’s main entrance towards City Square, will close to pedestrians.

Pedestrians will be able to walk towards Boar Lane from the station’s main entrance by travelling along the other side of New Station Street. To access City Square, Infirmary Street, Park Row and Wellington Street, pedestrians are advised to use the station’s northern entrance (opposite the Majestic building).

Work is being carried out in parallel with the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway Scheme, which will transform the station gateway and is being delivered by Leeds City Council on behalf of Network Rail and in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The £46.1m scheme is intended to create a more people-friendly environment which can accommodate growing rail passenger numbers while also ensuring passengers can enter and exit the station safely.